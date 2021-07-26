Graffiti Donuts opens in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - On the list of things that are traditionally hard to come by in Bar Harbor in the summer, you’ll find lodging, parking and- oddly enough- donuts.

Bar Harbor has plenty of gift shops, ice cream shops, bars, restaurants and breakfast places, but it’s never had a donut shop. Until now.

“It’s something that we heard from a lot of hotel and Airbnb owners. They’re saying that they’re always being asked, ‘Where can we get a donut? Is there a donut shop in town?’ We saw that opportunity, and fortunately it’s not hard to sell donuts,” said Christopher Kemna, Graffiti Donuts.

This isn’t your typical donut shop. Graffiti Donuts likes to refer to itself as a more of a donut-centric dessert location.

“We do of course have a wide variety of donuts, but we also have build-your-own donut sundaes. We have donut milkshakes- milkshakes with a donut on top. We’re open a little bit later than most donut shops typically are, to kinda get that late night crowd after dinner, getting dessert. That kind of thing,” Kemna said.

“We come to Bar Harbor every single year as a family. She thought this would be a great place to try out and we’re not disappointed,” said Athena Hallowell, Presque Isle/ St. Petersburgh, Florida.

“Kids eyes light up when they see the case full of Fruit Loops and Fruity Pebbles. It’s just really nice to see. We’re going to be here for a while I think,” Kemna said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.