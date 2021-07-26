Advertisement

Fire destroys northern Maine elementary school

Crews battle fire at the elementary school in Frenchville Sunday morning.
Crews battle fire at the elementary school in Frenchville Sunday morning.(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - Fire destroyed an elementary school in northern Maine on Sunday.

The fire at the Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville broke out sometime before 7 a.m., according to fire officials.

Investigators said they believe the fire started in the office and then spread to the gym and through the roof.

In a letter to parents, Maine School Administrative District 33 Superintendent Benjamin Sirois said the building is considered a total loss.

Sirois said that the school district has been in contact with the Maine Department of Education to develop a short-term and long-term plan for students with the upcoming school year quickly approaching.

Sirois said other schools in the district and the nearby Madawaska School Department have stepped up to offer any help that is needed.

He added the upcoming school year is expected to begin as scheduled.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fog developing overnight