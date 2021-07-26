Advertisement

Dump truck rolls onto car in Wilton, sending 6 to area hospitals

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Six people were injured Monday when a loaded dump truck rolled onto a car in Wilton.

Police said the crash was reported just after 11 a.m. on Route 2 near the intersection with Jay Street.

All five people in the car, including three children, were taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. An adult passenger was then taken by Lifeflight helicopter to another hospital, police said.

The driver of the dump truck was also injured in the crash and taken to the Farmington hospital.

Police said firefighters, Maine Department of Transportation crews, a tow truck crew and a logger with his pulp truck worked to stabilize the vehicles and free the passengers.

Officials said many other people driving by also stopped to help.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Bid day in marijuana industry
June sets new record for Maine cannabis sales
A rare blue lobster was found recently off the coast of Bar Harbor.
Rare blue lobster found off Bar Harbor coast

Latest News

Old ferry terminal in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor officials want to replace old ferry terminal with structure to accommodate marina
Cote Choneska, 41, appeared before a judge in Bangor Monday for a Harnish hearing.
Judge denies bail for Veazie man accused of murder, arson
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Maine CDC reports 2nd case of tick-borne Powassan virus this year
Free virtual summer camp provides 20-minute projects including elephant toothpaste and...
Free virtual science camp helps STEM summer brain drain