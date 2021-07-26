Dump truck rolls onto car in Wilton, sending 6 to area hospitals

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Six people were injured Monday when a loaded dump truck rolled onto a car in Wilton.

Police said the crash was reported just after 11 a.m. on Route 2 near the intersection with Jay Street.

All five people in the car, including three children, were taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. An adult passenger was then taken by Lifeflight helicopter to another hospital, police said.

The driver of the dump truck was also injured in the crash and taken to the Farmington hospital.

Police said firefighters, Maine Department of Transportation crews, a tow truck crew and a logger with his pulp truck worked to stabilize the vehicles and free the passengers.

Officials said many other people driving by also stopped to help.

The crash remains under investigation.

