Diminished Air Quality Due To Wildfires Out West

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Widely scattered showers & storms will try to develop through the early evening hours. Most will keep partly cloudy & hazy skies this evening with lows in the 50s & 60s. Smoke from wildfires out west will continue to stream into the region diminishing air quality to the “Unhealthy For Some” category meaning those with respiratory issues should limit time outdoors. It will also bring hazy skies to the region for Tuesday.

Wildfire smoke will keep Tuesday's Air Quality in the Moderate to Unhealthy For Some Categories. Conditions will improve as a cold front moves through. (WABI)

A weak cold front will cross the state on Tuesday. This front will help to clear out some of the smoke & haze and will also help to improve the humidity. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 70s along the coast with some upper 70s & low 80s inland. Some late afternoon showers and storms will be possible along the front especially along the coast and for areas south and west of Bangor.

High pressure builds into the region Wednesday bringing us a mostly sunny & dry day. Highs should remain in the 70s with very little humidity. More chances of rain arrive by the end of the week. Clouds increase for Thursday with late afternoon showers & storms possible. Highs will be in the 70s. For Friday, a low pressure system moves into the region bringing more widespread showers to the region. Highs Friday will be in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & hazy skies. Some areas of patchy fog with lows in the 50s & 60s. Winds out of the SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & hazy skies. Afternoon showers & storms across the south & along the coast. Highs in the 70s with a West wind around 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with late afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

