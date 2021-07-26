Advertisement

Dexter man accused of shooting at police officer

Robert Chandler
Robert Chandler(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Dexter is in jail, accused of shooting at a police officer.

Fifty-four-year-old Robert Chandler is charged with aggravated reckless conduct.

Police went to a home on Mill Street in Dexter just after midnight on Monday after a woman said there was a person she didn’t know behind her house.

When the officer arrived, he said he said Chandler shot at him from inside another home.

The officer was hit by debris from a ricocheting bullet but not hurt.

He was able to arrest Chandler with the help of Newport police.

Chandler is being held in the Penobscot County Jail without bail.

