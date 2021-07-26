Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Westbrook High School

No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - The Westbrook Fire Department responded to a fire at Westbrook High School early Sunday morning.

Department officials say first responders discovered smoke and fire coming from the third-floor classroom.

The fire activated a sprinkler system which, firefighters say, kept the fire from spreading.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature secondary to the improper use of an extension cord with a window air conditioner,” department officials said in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WMTWI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Bid day in marijuana industry
June sets new record for Maine cannabis sales
A rare blue lobster was found recently off the coast of Bar Harbor.
Rare blue lobster found off Bar Harbor coast

Latest News

Fog developing overnight
Field hockey teams in Central Maine raise over $15,000 for domestic violence awareness
Field hockey fundraiser Saturday raised money for domestic violence awareness
PBR event at Cross Insurance Center a stampeding success
PBR event a stampeding success in Cross Insurance Center’s return to live events
Crews battle fire at the elementary school in Frenchville Sunday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville