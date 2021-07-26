Advertisement

Bar Harbor officials want to replace old ferry terminal with structure to accommodate marina

Old ferry terminal in Bar Harbor
Old ferry terminal in Bar Harbor(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A recently completed engineering study says the pier at the old ferry terminal in Bar Harbor is not worth saving.

Bay Ferries was the last to use the pier to run the high speed ferry, The Cat, to Nova Scotia.

Town officials now want to replace it with a new structure that could accommodate a marina.

The committee tasked with planning the site’s future first needed to know the condition of the pier.

Now that it’s been determined it can’t be saved and repurposed, the town can move forward with new plans for the site.

”It’s not going to happen any time soon, we don’t have any money to tear it down. It’s going to be several million dollars to do that. And the committee didn’t want to tear it down until they have a specific plan in place to put there. So that’s what they’ll be working on from now on,” Cornell Knight, Bar Harbor town manager.

The ferry terminal hasn’t been active since 2009.

That’s when Bay Ferries ended its service to Nova Scotia.

