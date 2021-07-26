Advertisement

Authorities investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Friendship

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRIENDSHIP, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Friendship.

The Village Soup reports it happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday on the Colonel Stairs Road.

Officials say the person who died was the only one on the bike.

The newspaper reports the driver is not from the area and police are still trying to notify family members of the death.

