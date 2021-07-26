Authorities investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Friendship

FRIENDSHIP, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Friendship.

The Village Soup reports it happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday on the Colonel Stairs Road.

Officials say the person who died was the only one on the bike.

The newspaper reports the driver is not from the area and police are still trying to notify family members of the death.

