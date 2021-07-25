Advertisement

Rainy and cool today

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will move into the region today. Rain along this front will start in western Maine, move east during the day and taper off in the evening. A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night. Fog will also likely develop.

Monday will be a more humid day. An occluded/cold front will also pass over the region, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe with gusty winds being the main hazard, but hail is possible, too.

Another cold front moves through on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the front passes. High pressure will move in behind this front Tuesday night and bring mostly sunny conditions for Wednesday. The chance for showers returns for Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs 63°-73°. SSE wind 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms possible. Areas of fog. Lows 57°-63°. Light south wind.

MONDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Highs 72°-82°. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Some could be severe.  WSW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs 73°-83°. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. SSW wind 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The Maine CDC is reporting 75 new cases of the virus Saturday, and six additional deaths.
Maine CDC reports 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 75 additional cases
Police lights.
Deputies identify Maine man killed in ATV crash
MSW Logo
Wardens, K9 locate missing man from Belfast
A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along...
Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside

Latest News

Rainy and cool Sunday
First Alert Weather
Cloudy, rainy and cool Sunday
Plenty of sunshine today
First Alert Weather
Nice First Half Of The Weekend. Showers By Sunday