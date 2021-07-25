Rainy and cool today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will move into the region today. Rain along this front will start in western Maine, move east during the day and taper off in the evening. A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night. Fog will also likely develop.

Monday will be a more humid day. An occluded/cold front will also pass over the region, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe with gusty winds being the main hazard, but hail is possible, too.

Another cold front moves through on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the front passes. High pressure will move in behind this front Tuesday night and bring mostly sunny conditions for Wednesday. The chance for showers returns for Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs 63°-73°. SSE wind 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms possible. Areas of fog. Lows 57°-63°. Light south wind.

MONDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Highs 72°-82°. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Some could be severe. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs 73°-83°. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. SSW wind 5-10 mph.

