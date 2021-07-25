Advertisement

More than 60% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Maine CDC says

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 60.01% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

1,326 new COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Cases and death data are unchanged from the last update Saturday.

Case investigations are no longer conducted on the weekends.

The next update from the Maine CDC is expected Tuesday morning.

