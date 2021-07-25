More than 60% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Maine CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 60.01% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

1,326 new COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Cases and death data are unchanged from the last update Saturday.

Case investigations are no longer conducted on the weekends.

The next update from the Maine CDC is expected Tuesday morning.

