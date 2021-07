June sets new record for Maine cannabis sales

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine set a new record for adult use cannabis sales in June.

According to the Office of Marijuana Policy, retail dispensaries brought in $6,470,936 last month.

The previous record was set in May at $5.3 million.

Revenues have increased every month since adult use sales began in Oct. 2020.

To date, more than $29 million in adult use sales have been reported.

