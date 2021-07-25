Heartstone Farms Hosts “Open Farm Day”

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A little rain didn’t stop a Charleston Farm from taking part in an annual tradition.

It was Open Farm Day, and Heartstone Farms did it’s part by giving guests plenty of activities to take part in.

Attendees could take a wagon tour through the farm’s fields, see their animals up-close, and help themselves to some free burgers made from grass-fed beef.

And if they liked the burger, they could even buy themselves some to bring home.

Due to COVID, the farm had been unable to participate in Open Farm Day last year, and they were very happy to give guests a peek behind the process.

”It’s really important to know the farmers that raised your feed, be able to understand where it came from,” said Dan Kaplan, the farm’s co-owner. “It’s food, it’s what we need to live with, and so I think people really do want to know, “Where did my food come from?”.”

And if you’d like to give some of Heartstone’s meat a try, you can purchase it for yourself at https://www.heartstonefarm.me/

