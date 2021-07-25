Field hockey fundraiser Saturday raised money for domestic violence awareness

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - High school Field Hockey teams in Central Maine spent Saturday afternoon playing, and raising money for domestic violence awareness.

The first-ever Victories Over Violence exhibition tournament was played at Skowhegan High school yesterday from 9 am to 1 pm.

Skowhegan, Mt. Blue, Nokomis, and Lawrence took part in the fundraiser that benefits the Family Violence Project which serves Central Maine.

The fundraiser set out with a goal to raise $5,000 for the project.

”The project, they are thrilled to death because they are strapped for money and they said that there’s three times more violence in the last year and a half than there has been, so the money, every dime we make today, goes directly to them.”

The girls who played and raised money for the project reached their goal and then some.

A check for over $15,600 was presented to the Family Violence Project following the fundraiser.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.