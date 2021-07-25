Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville

Nobody was in the building at the time.
Crews battle fire at the elementary school in Frenchville Sunday morning.
Crews battle fire at the elementary school in Frenchville Sunday morning.(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) - Just before 7:00 am, The Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville caught on fire.

Nobody was in the building at the time.

The fire quickly spread throughout the entire building.

Members of the community were on scene and shared what the school meant to them.

“My childhood school is up in flames and it meant a lot to me, and it was always my wish to send my school here,” said Jill Soucy. “It’s really tragic, it’s a big loss to our small community.”

“Our little school is like a community, we all get together and it feels like a family, it’s hard to watch,” said Ed Tech Christina Beaulieu.

School administrators were on scene and they were in shock and disbelief.

”This school quickly took a huge part of my heart,” said Principal Cheryl Hallowell. “The community is amazing, the teachers that work here are phenomenal, the parents and students. It is the place to work.”

The weather was wet and windy, which made conditions worse to fight the fire.

“Well it makes it vent a lot faster and gives it oxygen and it escalates,” said Frenchville Fire Chief Peter Parent.

The cause of the fire is not yet known at this time.

Wardens, K9 locate missing man from Belfast

