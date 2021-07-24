Waterfront Concerts holds weekend job fair

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - With a late concert season approaching, Waterfront Concerts is on the lookout for new seasonal employees.

They held a job fair in Hermon Saturday, where people could come in and apply for a wide variety of open positions, from concessions to security to stagehands, alongside social media work and their operations team.

Waterfront Concerts says that no experience is necessary to apply.

While the initial hiring process has been slow for them, they feel that once the Waterfront is properly up and running after two long years, they’ll have plenty of help.

“It is a fantastic feeling to be back into the concert series,” said Jeff Wheelden, the CFO of Waterfront Concerts, who was overseeing the fair.

“We’ve got a lot of construction happening on the side that will be wrapped up in the next two weeks, and it is just fantastic to get back out and start seeing and talking with folks again.”

And if you missed the job fair today but would still like to apply, you can find all the information at https://www.waterfrontconcerts.com/ticket/jobs

