Wardens, K9 locate missing man from Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Game Warden K9 Storm and Warden Chad Robertson located a man after he went missing about a half mile from his home in Belfast.

Wardens say they found 80-year-old Harold Buckmore in the woods off the Jesse Robbins Road around 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

He was unable to walk, laying in a shallow ditch filled with water.

Buckmore was last seen by his wife at their home on Hunt Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

When she was unable to find him Saturday morning, she notified police.

Wardens say Buckmore was transported to Waldo County General Hospital where he is stable and recovering.

