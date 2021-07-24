Advertisement

University of Maine’s “Undiscovered Maine” team takes trip to downeast blueberry farm

Team members visited Burke Hill Farm, owned by Ben Perrin.
The project highlights small businesses and industries in different regions in Maine by sharing...
The project highlights small businesses and industries in different regions in Maine by sharing them online, and creating blog posts for prospective travelers.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A research project from University of Maine’s Business School made a trip to Cherryfield today.

Team members visited Burke Hill Farm, owned by Ben Perrin.

The farm distributes blueberries to various farmer’s markets across the state during their season.

The project highlights small businesses and industries in different regions in Maine by sharing them online, and creating blog posts for prospective travelers.

Today, Perrin taught them about the blueberry industry in Maine, and students tried their hand at raking.

”So what we as Undiscovered Maine do is we look for these small businesses that Maine is so well-known for, and just to attract more people to come to them more than a typical touristy place like Acadia, or just like Bar Harbor overall,” said Joyce Benton, a member of Undiscovered Maine.

“It’s a pretty cool project, just trying to help out our communities, and you know, boost eco-tourism and boost little economies, and just get the word out about how cool Maine is,” said Nicole Pelletier, a member of Undiscovered Maine.

To learn more about Burke Hill Farm, you can visit their website.

To learn more about Undiscovered Maine, you can visit their website, or find them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Police lights.
Deputies identify Maine man killed in ATV crash
More details are being released after a Searsmont boy died following an incident involving a...
GoFundMe set up for 9-year-old boy killed in incident with tow truck
Restaurant offers Nashville vibe with live music, axe throwing
Bangor restaurant offers Nashville vibe with live music, axe throwing
The FBI and Maine State Police are offering a reward up to $10,000 to help catch a Corinth...
FBI offers $10,000 reward for info on the Corinth bank robber dubbed the “Thirsty Bandit”

Latest News

Several prospective new hires speak with representatives for the various open jobs.
Waterfront Concerts holds weekend job fair
MSW Logo
Wardens, K9 locate missing man from Belfast
The race brings awareness to WAA’s year-long mission to Remember, Honor, Teach about America’s...
Dozens take part in Wreaths Across America’s 3rd annual Stem to Stone Race
PBR kicked off the Bangor Classic on Friday
Professional Bull Riding is back in Bangor