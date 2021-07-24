University of Maine’s “Undiscovered Maine” team takes trip to downeast blueberry farm

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A research project from University of Maine’s Business School made a trip to Cherryfield today.

Team members visited Burke Hill Farm, owned by Ben Perrin.

The farm distributes blueberries to various farmer’s markets across the state during their season.

The project highlights small businesses and industries in different regions in Maine by sharing them online, and creating blog posts for prospective travelers.

Today, Perrin taught them about the blueberry industry in Maine, and students tried their hand at raking.

”So what we as Undiscovered Maine do is we look for these small businesses that Maine is so well-known for, and just to attract more people to come to them more than a typical touristy place like Acadia, or just like Bar Harbor overall,” said Joyce Benton, a member of Undiscovered Maine.

“It’s a pretty cool project, just trying to help out our communities, and you know, boost eco-tourism and boost little economies, and just get the word out about how cool Maine is,” said Nicole Pelletier, a member of Undiscovered Maine.

To learn more about Burke Hill Farm, you can visit their website.

To learn more about Undiscovered Maine, you can visit their website, or find them on Facebook.

