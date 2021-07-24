Advertisement

Rare blue lobster found off Bar Harbor coast

The lobster now lives at the Happy Clam Shack in a lobster tank, but is off the menu.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Well there’s some things as a lobsterman that you don’t think you’ll ever come across.

This certainly falls into that category.

A rare blue lobster was found recently off the coast of Bar Harbor.

The odds of finding one of these lobsters is 1 in 2-million.

The lobster now lives at the Happy Clam Shack in a lobster tank, but is off the menu.

He has been nicknamed blueberry for his color.

”It’s crazy, we were so surprised,” said Patricia Staples, owner of the Happy Clam Shack. “We heard about them but we’ve never had the opportunity to actually see one and have one in our tank. We’ve had different colors over the years but nothing as rare as he is.”

The hope is that blueberry will be transferred in the coming days to the aquarium in Boston.

The Happy Clam Shack is open from 3 to 8 if you’re looking to check him out before he heads south.

