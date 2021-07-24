Advertisement

Professional Bull Riding is back in Bangor

PBR kicked off the Bangor Classic on Friday
PBR kicked off the Bangor Classic on Friday(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Cross Insurance Center looked a lot more like itself on Friday night, hosting its first full-capacity event in 16 months.

Professional Bull Riders came back to Bangor for the Bangor classic. It’s a three-day event, and the kickoff tonight brought in a lively crowd. The riders and the bulls each come from all over the nation, all in an effort to put together what is called the most exciting eight seconds on dirt.

“(It’s) fast-paced action with the bulls, and it’s a family-type atmosphere at the same time,” said PBR Stock Contractor Justin Cornwell.

“Oh, we enjoy coming here. The fans really enjoy it. They definitely have a lot of momentum and energy when we come to this venue,” Cornwell said.

If you didn’t make it tonight, tickets are still available for Saturday’s Round 2, and Sunday’s Finale.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More details are being released after a Searsmont boy died following an incident involving a...
GoFundMe set up for 9-year-old boy killed in incident with tow truck
56-year-old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of former contracting company accused of stealing $400K says he cannot afford lawyer
Police said that at about 7:45 p.m. the Gorham Country Club called to say a golfer found a...
Part of plane’s landing gear breaks off, falls onto Maine golf course
Restaurant offers Nashville vibe with live music, axe throwing
Bangor restaurant offers Nashville vibe with live music, axe throwing
The FBI and Maine State Police are offering a reward up to $10,000 to help catch a Corinth...
FBI offers $10,000 reward for info on the Corinth bank robber dubbed the “Thirsty Bandit”

Latest News

Maine DOT working on missing link between I-395 and Rt. 9
MDOT preserving Holden wetlands with I-395, Route 9 connector
The whole day offers an opportunity to socialize and learn to deal with crowds that otherwise...
Downeast Horizon takes kids and adults with disabilities on special Bar Harbor cruise
Some business owners are still upset about the idea of restricting tourists coming off the ships.
Cruise ships could see restrictions next summer in Bar Harbor
Jenna Baillargeon knows all too well the feeling of acceptance and love from a horse. She's the...
Orrington woman promoting healing with equine assisted therapy program