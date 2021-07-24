Professional Bull Riding is back in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Cross Insurance Center looked a lot more like itself on Friday night, hosting its first full-capacity event in 16 months.

Professional Bull Riders came back to Bangor for the Bangor classic. It’s a three-day event, and the kickoff tonight brought in a lively crowd. The riders and the bulls each come from all over the nation, all in an effort to put together what is called the most exciting eight seconds on dirt.

“(It’s) fast-paced action with the bulls, and it’s a family-type atmosphere at the same time,” said PBR Stock Contractor Justin Cornwell.

“Oh, we enjoy coming here. The fans really enjoy it. They definitely have a lot of momentum and energy when we come to this venue,” Cornwell said.

If you didn’t make it tonight, tickets are still available for Saturday’s Round 2, and Sunday’s Finale.

