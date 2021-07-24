Advertisement

Plenty of sunshine today, rain on Sunday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure sitting over the region is will bring plenty of sunshine today with temperatures mostly in the 70s and low humidity. The area of high pressure will move out Saturday night and moister air will move in from the south. Fog will likely develop along the coast. A warm front will move into the region Sunday through Sunday night. Rain along this front will start after 8 a.m. and taper off late in the evening. A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night. Fog will also likely develop.

Monday will be a more humid day. An occluded front will also pass over the region, bringing a chance of showers and severe thunderstorms.

Cooler and unsettled weather will continue through this week with a few chances for showers and storms.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 70° -80°. South wind 5-15.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Fog near the coast. Lows 52°-58°. South wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs 63°-73°. SSE wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs 71°-85°. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light west wind.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Deputies identify Maine man killed in ATV crash
Restaurant offers Nashville vibe with live music, axe throwing
Bangor restaurant offers Nashville vibe with live music, axe throwing
More details are being released after a Searsmont boy died following an incident involving a...
GoFundMe set up for 9-year-old boy killed in incident with tow truck
The FBI and Maine State Police are offering a reward up to $10,000 to help catch a Corinth...
FBI offers $10,000 reward for info on the Corinth bank robber dubbed the “Thirsty Bandit”
56-year-old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of former contracting company accused of stealing $400K says he cannot afford lawyer

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Nice First Half Of The Weekend. Showers By Sunday
Showers & Storms End By Sunset. Mostly Clear Tonight.
Scattered showers and storms possible today
First Alert Weather
Showers and storms today; mostly sunny Saturday