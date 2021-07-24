Plenty of sunshine today, rain on Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure sitting over the region is will bring plenty of sunshine today with temperatures mostly in the 70s and low humidity. The area of high pressure will move out Saturday night and moister air will move in from the south. Fog will likely develop along the coast. A warm front will move into the region Sunday through Sunday night. Rain along this front will start after 8 a.m. and taper off late in the evening. A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night. Fog will also likely develop.

Monday will be a more humid day. An occluded front will also pass over the region, bringing a chance of showers and severe thunderstorms.

Cooler and unsettled weather will continue through this week with a few chances for showers and storms.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 70° -80°. South wind 5-15.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Fog near the coast. Lows 52°-58°. South wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs 63°-73°. SSE wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs 71°-85°. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light west wind.

