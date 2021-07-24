Maine CDC reports 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 75 additional cases

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - Six more Mainers have died as a result of coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

The total number of deaths in Maine since the pandemic began now stands at 897.

The latest data from the Maine CDC showing 75 new cases of the virus.

Most of the new cases being reported Saturday are in southern Maine.

Waldo County has eight new cases while Penobscot and Kennebec County are recording seven new cases each.

Androscoggin and Washington counties are reporting no new cases.

16 patients are in critical care. Seven are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 1,656 new doses of coronavirus vaccines being administered.

59.97% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

1,566,260 total doses of vaccines given out in our state, according to the Maine CDC.

