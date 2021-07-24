Dozens take part in Wreaths Across America’s 3rd annual Stem to Stone Race

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of people laced up their sneakers in Columbia Falls Saturday for Wreaths Across America’s 3rd annual Stem to Stone Race.

They hosted the race, alongside their partners, CompetitorME, on the Balsam Valley tip-land just off Route One.

The race serves to help further community awareness and understand of Wreaths Across America’s year-long mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach about American’s veterans.

“We are thrilled so many people joined us in support of our nation’s veterans. This is such a great way to stay active, be healthy, and get involved in the community and do something meaningful for people who have done so much for us. We hope to continue this momentum, and encourage everyone who couldn’t be here today to use one of our 2 remaining virtual options to run, get involved, and help share the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach.”

Everyone who registered for the race sponsored a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero on December 18th as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

“After the success of last year’s inaugural Stem to Stone Race Program, which ultimately was executed completely virtual aside from one race in Maine, we saw a great opportunity to try new and creative ways to the get the running community involved in the mission. Through our own team’s personal involvement with the WAA escort to Arlington, we’ve seen what the mission means to our Nation’s Gold Star Families and how important it is to Remember, Honor, Teach, every day of the year, and want to bring that experience to more people.”

The race was followed by tours of the tip-lands which allowed folks to learn more about the program.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

The 2021 Stem To Stone race welcome ceremony kicks off on the tip lands in Maine Posted by Wreaths Across America - Official Page on Saturday, July 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.