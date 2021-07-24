Advertisement

China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8.

Galashina finished at 251.1. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More details are being released after a Searsmont boy died following an incident involving a...
GoFundMe set up for 9-year-old boy killed in incident with tow truck
56-year-old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of former contracting company accused of stealing $400K says he cannot afford lawyer
Police said that at about 7:45 p.m. the Gorham Country Club called to say a golfer found a...
Part of plane’s landing gear breaks off, falls onto Maine golf course
Restaurant offers Nashville vibe with live music, axe throwing
Bangor restaurant offers Nashville vibe with live music, axe throwing
The FBI and Maine State Police are offering a reward up to $10,000 to help catch a Corinth...
FBI offers $10,000 reward for info on the Corinth bank robber dubbed the “Thirsty Bandit”

Latest News

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership's Facebook post racist, worker fired
PBR kicked off the Bangor Classic on Friday
Professional Bull Riding is back in Bangor
President Joe Biden campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe Friday...
Biden lends political clout to McAuliffe
FILE - In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert...
Family of James Brown settles 15-year battle over his estate