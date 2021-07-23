Wild Blueberry Weekend announced for first weekend in August

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Maine is the largest producer of wild blueberries in the world.

To honor this, Governor Mills has declared the first Wild Blueberry Weekend will be held this August across the state.

”I, Janet T. Mills do hereby proclaim the weekend of August 7th and August 8th of this year as wild blueberry weekend.”

Wild blueberry growers and processors gathered in the New England Garden at the Blaine House to celebrate the big news.

“To honor the importance of Maine’s wild blueberries, and of course to honor the hardworking Maine people who grow them and bring them to market.”

The wild blueberry weekend will bring a strong focus to one of Maine’s oldest and most iconic crops.

“First managed and harvested by the Wabanaki people and are now grown by 485 different Maine farms on 38,660 acres.”

Many processors, like Planet Naskeag out of Brooklin, are putting their own twist on the wild blueberry. CEO Silvia Mathewson says her product is pickled blueberries.

“Its not sweet, it’s a savory taste you use with a roast. It’s very good complement to roast pork, duck, salmon.”

The first weekend in August tours and other activities will be available at 15 wild blueberry farms across six counties.

Wild blueberry menu items will also be featured at dozens of restaurants, inns, breweries, ice cream shops, and more.

Maine Wild Blueberry Commission Director of Programs Patricia Kontur says the hope is that tourists and locals alike will get involved. “To have an opportunity to experience the authentic, vibrant, and distinctly Maine culture of wild blueberry farming.”

Sennett’s Wild Blueberries has fields in Machias, but will hold their event at their processing center in Albion. It’s also where they make Swan’s Honey.

“We’re very excited about it.” says Abby Sennett. “We have tours and stuff like that going on. We’ll have multiple different sizes for sale and we’ll have our line running. People can watch how they’re cleaned and processed.”

And of course, have a taste of the iconic wild blueberry.

You can find out more information at wildblueberries.com

