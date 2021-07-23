Advertisement

Unvaccinated lawyer required to wear mask during trial

Maine’s court system currently requires people who have not been vaccinated to wear masks inside all courthouses.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - An attorney who declined to be vaccinated for COVID-19 had to wear a mask during a trial this week after losing an appeal to the state supreme court.

Darrick X. Banda, who likened the mask to “a dunce cap,” said the timing of the new rules this month didn’t give him time to be vaccinated, even if he’d wanted to do so.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Banda failed to show his client’s rights would be “irreparably harmed” by proceeding with the trial and wearing a mask.

His client was convicted Thursday of charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful sexual contact of a minor.

