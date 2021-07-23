UMaine System Shot Clock Scholarship
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System has launched a program to incentivize students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Saco native and UMaine Farmington student Bridget Stephenson is the first winner of a one thousand dollar Shot Clock Scholarship.
A scholarship winner from in-person students who have verified their vaccination status will be chosen each week.
Vaccinated employees will be eligible for prizes.
