UMaine System Shot Clock Scholarship

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System has launched a program to incentivize students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saco native and UMaine Farmington student Bridget Stephenson is the first winner of a one thousand dollar Shot Clock Scholarship.

A scholarship winner from in-person students who have verified their vaccination status will be chosen each week.

Vaccinated employees will be eligible for prizes.

