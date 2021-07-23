Advertisement

UMaine System Shot Clock Scholarship

Winner of $1,000 scholarship
Winner of $1,000 scholarship(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System has launched a program to incentivize students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saco native and UMaine Farmington student Bridget Stephenson is the first winner of a one thousand dollar Shot Clock Scholarship.

A scholarship winner from in-person students who have verified their vaccination status will be chosen each week.

Vaccinated employees will be eligible for prizes.

