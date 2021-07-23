Advertisement

State Police arrest fugitive after two-week investigation

Maine State Police have arrested a fugitive wanted on six outstanding warrants.
Maine State Police have arrested a fugitive wanted on six outstanding warrants.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police have arrested a fugitive wanted on six outstanding warrants.

45-year-old Edward Janak was arrested at a residence on Hammond Street in Bangor on Wednesday.

He’s facing charges of probation revocation and has multiple warrants for failure to appear in court.

Janak was originally convicted on a drug trafficking charge.

Police tell us they’d been searching for Janak for two weeks.

They tracked him to the address on Hammond Street before negotiating his surrender.

Janak had 11 separate bail conditions at the time of his arrest stemming from other, unresolved charges.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cocaine disguised as cake
Police arrest two in Gardiner after finding cocaine disguised as cake
Police say there is no threat to the community.
Authorities looking for victim, suspect after reported stabbing in Canaan
Ronald Harding
Brewer man charged with death of 6-week-old son in jail, again
Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases and vaccinations
5 new deaths, 50 new cases of coronavirus in Maine
56-year-old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of former contracting company accused of stealing $400K says he cannot afford lawyer

Latest News

Man arrested as accomplice on numerous sexual exploitation and solitication charges
One dollar per ice cream purchase will be donated to children's hospitals.
Hero’s Dairy Bar running fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Hospitals
Vacation travel is soaring at Bangor International Airport.
Bangor International Airport seeing similar travel numbers to pre-pandemic times
Home Sales
Prices for Maine homes jumped again last month