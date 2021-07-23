State Police arrest fugitive after two-week investigation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police have arrested a fugitive wanted on six outstanding warrants.

45-year-old Edward Janak was arrested at a residence on Hammond Street in Bangor on Wednesday.

He’s facing charges of probation revocation and has multiple warrants for failure to appear in court.

Janak was originally convicted on a drug trafficking charge.

Police tell us they’d been searching for Janak for two weeks.

They tracked him to the address on Hammond Street before negotiating his surrender.

Janak had 11 separate bail conditions at the time of his arrest stemming from other, unresolved charges.

