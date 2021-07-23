Advertisement

Showers and storms today; mostly sunny Saturday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level trough will make its way out of the region today, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening before it completely exits the region. High pressure will build in this evening and stay over the region through Saturday. Clouds will clear during the night and allow for mostly sunny conditions on Saturday.

A low pressure system will move over the area on Sunday and bring rain to the region. Disturbances next week will bring the chance for showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 68°-77°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Lows 50°-60°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog then mostly sunny. Highs 70°-80°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs 65°-75°. South wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

