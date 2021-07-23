Showers & Storms End By Sunset. Nice First Half Of The Weekend. Showers By Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure slowly moving into the Canadian Maritimes will bring scattered showers through early this evening. A few of the storms could produce small hail & gusty winds. Once we reach sunset, those showers should fizzle out. Lows tonight will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s with mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog will be possible.

High pressure will build into the region late Friday into early Saturday. This will bring plenty of sunshine for the first half of the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Changes come Sunday as a warm front moves through. Clouds will increase and there will be a chance of showers by late morning into the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the 60s & 70s and the humidity will return.

The active pattern will continue into next week. A few scattered showers can be expected for Monday. It will be a warmer and more humid day with highs in the 70s & 80s and dew points in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers end by sunset. Mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s & 50s. Light and variable wind.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & low 80s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with an afternoon chance of showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and t-storms. The humidity returns with highs in the 70s & low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and t-storms. Highs in the 70s & low 80s.

