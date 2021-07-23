Advertisement

Penobscot Nation Ambassador calls Cleveland baseball name change ‘progress’

When the 2021 season comes to a close, the Cleveland Guardians will be the team’s new name.
Cleveland Guardians will be team's new name next season.
Cleveland Guardians will be team's new name next season.(Cleveland baseball team)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The professional baseball team in Cleveland has a new name.

It’s a change tribes here in Maine have been pushing for for years.

When the 2021 season comes to a close, the Cleveland Guardians will be the team’s new name.

After announcing their intent to change the name last year, Cleveland rolled out the news this morning on social media with a message narrated by Tom Hanks.

The team has been known as the Indians since 1915.

Old Town’s Louis Sockalexis, considered to be the first Native American pro ballplayer, is said by some to be the inspiration for the name, although that has been disputed over the years.

Here in Maine, tribal leaders have been advocating for these types of changes to be made from the state’s schools all the way to the professional levels.

“It’s progress,” said Penobscot Nation Ambassador Maulian Dana. “It feels great. We passed a law in Maine banning these mascots in schools and universities here. The Washington Football Team has changed. I just feel like there’s a real shift in the consciousness of this country where we are actually seeing these mascots as racism and as harmful. I am really happy for Indigenous people all over the country that we don’t have to look at Chief Wahoo anymore.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More details are being released after a Searsmont boy died following an incident involving a...
GoFundMe set up for 9-year-old boy killed in incident with tow truck
56-year-old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of former contracting company accused of stealing $400K says he cannot afford lawyer
Police said that at about 7:45 p.m. the Gorham Country Club called to say a golfer found a...
Part of plane’s landing gear breaks off, falls onto Maine golf course
Restaurant offers Nashville vibe with live music, axe throwing
Bangor restaurant offers Nashville vibe with live music, axe throwing
The FBI and Maine State Police are offering a reward up to $10,000 to help catch a Corinth...
FBI offers $10,000 reward for info on the Corinth bank robber dubbed the “Thirsty Bandit”

Latest News

Jenna Baillargeon knows all too well that feeling of acceptance and love from a horse. Through...
Orrington woman promoting healing with equine therapy program
Winner of $1,000 scholarship
UMaine System Shot Clock Scholarship
Latest data from Maine CDC on coronavirus cases and vaccines
Nearly 60% of Mainers now fully vaccinated against coronavirus
File photo
Car enthusiasts teaming up to help canines