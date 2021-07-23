Nearly 60% of Mainers now fully vaccinated against coronavirus

Latest data from Maine CDC on coronavirus cases and vaccines (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC showing 55 new cases of coronavirus.

No new deaths being recorded. The total number of deaths in Maine since the pandemic began stands at 891.

16 patients are in critical care. 5 are on ventilators.

17 new cases in York County. 8 in Kennebec County.

Waldo and Piscataquis counties reporting no new cases.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 1,872 new doses of coronavirus vaccines being administered.

59.92% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

1,564,604 total doses of vaccines given out in our state, according to the Maine CDC.

