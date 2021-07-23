Natalea’s Center Scoop opens in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A new ice cream spot opened Friday in Brewer.

Natalea’s Center Scoop is serving up ice cream and milkshakes near the Brewer Riverwalk.

Owners Jinger and Chris Pepin say the idea started with their daughter, Natalea.

They already owned the building and decided to open an ice cream shop where she and her high school friends could work together for the summer.

Pepin says the very important ice cream research was fun for everyone.

“We really let the kids do that so I don’t think that they had any that they hated so we kind of went with the majority of the flavors, but they all tasted them when they started learning what they were going to do to serve and that kind of stuff. We thought with the Riverwalk it would be a great opportunity to have ice cream and have people coming in for that,” said Pepin.

Natalea’s Center Scoop is open every day right now from 12 p.m. 8 p.m.

For more information you can head to their Facebook page.

