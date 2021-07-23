Advertisement

Natalea’s Center Scoop opens in Brewer

Owners Jinger and Chris Pepin say the idea started with their daughter, Natalea.
Natalea's Center Scoop
Natalea's Center Scoop(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A new ice cream spot opened Friday in Brewer.

Natalea’s Center Scoop is serving up ice cream and milkshakes near the Brewer Riverwalk.

Owners Jinger and Chris Pepin say the idea started with their daughter, Natalea.

They already owned the building and decided to open an ice cream shop where she and her high school friends could work together for the summer.

Pepin says the very important ice cream research was fun for everyone.

“We really let the kids do that so I don’t think that they had any that they hated so we kind of went with the majority of the flavors, but they all tasted them when they started learning what they were going to do to serve and that kind of stuff. We thought with the Riverwalk it would be a great opportunity to have ice cream and have people coming in for that,” said Pepin.

Natalea’s Center Scoop is open every day right now from 12 p.m. 8 p.m.

For more information you can head to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More details are being released after a Searsmont boy died following an incident involving a...
GoFundMe set up for 9-year-old boy killed in incident with tow truck
56-year-old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of former contracting company accused of stealing $400K says he cannot afford lawyer
Police said that at about 7:45 p.m. the Gorham Country Club called to say a golfer found a...
Part of plane’s landing gear breaks off, falls onto Maine golf course
Restaurant offers Nashville vibe with live music, axe throwing
Bangor restaurant offers Nashville vibe with live music, axe throwing
The FBI and Maine State Police are offering a reward up to $10,000 to help catch a Corinth...
FBI offers $10,000 reward for info on the Corinth bank robber dubbed the “Thirsty Bandit”

Latest News

Latest data regarding coronavirus cases and vaccines from the Maine CDC
107 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths
Dignified Medical Care
Orono doctor opens nursing home care business
Mainers can save green while going green with solar energy
Tiller and Rye
Bangor, Brewer businesses prepare for summer of tourism uptick