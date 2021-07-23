MDOT preserving Holden wetlands with I-395, Route 9 connector

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is working on their next big project to complete what they’re calling a missing link between I-395 in Brewer and Route 9 in Eddington.

The 6-mile connector has been subject to debate for years.

Paul Merrill with the MDOT says this will be a great opportunity for moving goods from Maine to Canada and throughout the state.

As part of the project the state has purchased over 1600 acres of Holden wetlands to try to make up for the project’s environmental impact.

"We know transportation has impacts but we know transportation is important, it's how we get where we need to go, it's how the Amazon package ends up on my porch at the end of the day, but we know that we need to make sure that we're preserving our environment and being mindful of the climate impact."

Federal approval is needed to preserve the land.

A public comment period about the conservation proposal ends July 29.

The project is set to cost just over $100-million.

Merrill says they expect to start construction in 2022 and it will take about four years to complete.

