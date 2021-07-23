Advertisement

Man arrested as accomplice on numerous sexual exploitation and solitication charges

(WDAM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT
CHINA, Maine (WABI) - A man from China has been found guilty of 22 charges of sexual exploitation and solicitation.

Officials say 36-year-old Jared Jandreau was found guilty after he asked that an Augusta woman, Jessica Cox, take and send him sexually explicit photographs with underage children.

Cox pleaded guilty in June, and is currently serving a five-year prison term.

Jandreau was charged under Maine’s accomplice liability standards, which say an accomplice can be charged with the same crime as the primary actor.

Jandreau had been out on bail, but his bail was increased from $1,000 to $5,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 23rd.

