Advertisement

Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

By Alissa Pietila and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A fawn was helped back to shore after a rescue by a group kayaking along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

WLUC reports the group of kayakers was paddling with their Uncle Duckies Paddling Michigan guide, Cole, when they came upon the swimming whitetail deer in Lake Superior.

Video provided by Danyelle Parris shows the group spending quite a bit of time trying to reign in the fawn, who appears to be a strong swimmer, even in the Lake Superior waves.

Thankfully, one of the kayakers, Sydney Scherer, was able to grab the fawn and bring it aboard her kayak.

The group paddled closer to shore, before Scherer let the fawn down into the shallow water to safety.

Parris originally shared the video on TikTok.

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cocaine disguised as cake
Police arrest two in Gardiner after finding cocaine disguised as cake
Police say there is no threat to the community.
Authorities looking for victim, suspect after reported stabbing in Canaan
Ronald Harding
Brewer man charged with death of 6-week-old son in jail, again
Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases and vaccinations
5 new deaths, 50 new cases of coronavirus in Maine
56-year-old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of former contracting company accused of stealing $400K says he cannot afford lawyer

Latest News

One dollar per ice cream purchase will be donated to children's hospitals.
Hero’s Dairy Bar running fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Hospitals
Vacation travel is soaring at Bangor International Airport.
Bangor International Airport seeing similar travel numbers to pre-pandemic times
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges