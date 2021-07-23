Advertisement

Hero’s Dairy Bar running fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Hospitals

One dollar per ice cream purchase will be donated to children's hospitals.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hero’s Take Out and Dairy Bar in Hermon is offering you the chance to do something really sweet, while also enjoying a sweet treat.

Thursday and Friday, Hero’s will donate one dollar toward Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for every ice cream product sold.

It’s the latest community effort from Hero’s, which has been giving back all summer long, including setting up fundraisers for the Hermon High School prom and area blood drives.

Manager Malaya Somers says it feels good to give back, and it’s even better when there’s a long line outside the counter.

“(It feels) very good,” Somers said. “And, a lot of people have turned out. It’s actually been pretty busy today, busier than usual, so that’s very good to see.

Hero’s is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30.

“The ice cream will last until 8:30,” Somers said. “So come here and get your ice cream! I recommend the campfire s’mores ice cream. It’s my favorite.”

