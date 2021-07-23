Former man from China convicted of sexual exploitation of minor, other sex crimes

CHINA, Maine (WABI) - A man formerly from China has been found guilty of 23 charges, most of the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials say 36-year-old Jared Jandreau was found guilty after he asked that an Augusta woman, Jessica Cox, take and send him sexually explicit photographs with underage children.

Jandreau was convicted of 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 5 counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of solicitation to commit a gross sexual assault.

Cox pleaded guilty in June and is currently serving a five-year prison term.

Jandreau was charged under Maine’s accomplice liability standards, which say an accomplice can be charged with the same crime as the primary actor.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 23rd.

