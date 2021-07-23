Advertisement

Fields4Kids hosts yard sale run by campers

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It may be summer, but some local kids are doing a lot of learning this week.

It’s Community Week for Fields-4-Kids in Bangor.

As part of an effort to teach them about giving back, campers are hosting a yard sale.

They organized it, set it up, created the signs - you name it they did it all.

They took a vote yesterday and decided that all the money they raised would go to the Bangor Humane Society.

“Young kids they need to understand that we all need to help others and we all need to get back and I think this week has has been successful so far,” said M.J. Ball.

“It feels really nice because it makes you feel like you are a really nice person. When you look at the people after you donate it to them it makes you feel like you did a really amazing thing,” said Kelsey Ball, a camper.

“It makes you feel really nice usually when I give something back I’m always thinking if I should or if I shouldn’t but then after I get back it makes me feel really happy,” said camper Olivia Dery.

The yard sale was Friday only.

They also have lemonade for sale and the Darling’s Ice Cream Truck on site, too.

Last we checked the kids helped to raise more than $700 for the humane society and that did not include the money from the ice cream truck.

