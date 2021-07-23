Downeast Horizon takes kids and adults with disabilities on special Bar Harbor cruise

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Some time on the water Friday is just what some kids and adults with disabilities needed.

The staff with Downeast Horizons took 150 clients out on the famed Margaret Todd in Bar Harbor.

They’ve been doing this trip on the four-masted wooden schooner every year for the past decade.

The whole day offers an opportunity to socialize and learn to deal with crowds that otherwise could make them a bit uncomfortable.

”So this is a wonderful opportunity for people with disabilities to get out into the community. They’re going to be in Bar Harbor today, they’re going to enjoy a cruise, and it’s all for them to enjoy Maine the way it ought to be,” said Tony Zambrano, Executive Director of Downeast Horizon.

They all got to sail around the Harbor for three hours this morning, an experience they may not otherwise had a chance to enjoy.

