Car enthusiasts teaming up to help canines

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Car and canine lovers unite! A car meet next month is raising money for the Somerset Humane Society.

Local groups Gunmetal Car Meets and Mainely Money Pits are teaming up for the event on Sunday, August 8th.

It runs from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Richard Carrier Trucking Lot at 46 Industrial Park Road in Skowhegan.

Organizers say there will be cars, music, a food truck, and more.

Admission is free but they are accepting donations to benefit the Somerset Humane Society.

You can find more information on the event by clicking here.

Cars & Canines event details
Cars & Canines event details(WABI)

