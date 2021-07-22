Advertisement

Winslow man accused of driving drunk, causing Pittsfield crash that critically injured woman

Seth Tozier
Seth Tozier(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Jul. 22, 2021
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A man from Winslow is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield that critically injured a woman.

The crash was reported just after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

State Police say 33-year-old Seth Tozier was driving south when he rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Billi Gunderson of North Dakota.

The impact caused her truck to go off the highway land upside down in a ditch.

Police say Gunderson was also thrown from the truck causing her significant injuries. She was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where she was listed in critical condition.

Tozier, who was not hurt, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

Part of I-95 was closed while police investigated the crash.

