Waterfront Concerts hosting job fair ahead of summer season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With summer concert season fast approaching, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion looks a little different from how you may remember it.

The venue is undergoing a huge renovation, and with live shows coming, Waterfront Concerts is hosting a job fair this weekend.

The fair is open from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m.-12 noon on Saturday, over at 10 Lexington Drive in Hermon.

Jobs are available in concessions, merchandise, security, box office, stagehands, the ambassador team and the operations team.

Alex Gray of Waterfront says you don’t need any experience, and the process will move ahead quickly.

“Our first show is August 5th, Luke Bryan, so almost immediately,” Gray said. “We’re gonna get people in, we’ll get them through orientation, we’ll get them through our series of training, a lot of that’s online. As a whole, we’ll get them in and get them trained up pretty quickly.

“People are going to be surprised when they get here, the amount of work that’s gone on since the last time they came to a concert. We’re excited to show it off.”

Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion will be hosting acts including Luke Bryan, KISS, Thomas Rhett and Brad Paisley this summer, with more potential announcements still in the works.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.