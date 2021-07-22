Waldo man continues flower fundraiser to keep Swan Lake clean

WALDO, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo man is once again donating flowers as a fundraiser for his community.

Bill and Lynn Warman grow a wide variety of daylilies at their business, The Maine Garden.

They have made it their mission to give back to nonprofits to help them and to help introduce others to planting their own flowers.

This week, the daylillies are being sold for five dollars each.

All proceeds will go to the Swan Lake Association.

Last year, they raised $1,500 to help maintain the lake.

The deadline for ordering is Friday, July 23rd.

If you’re interested in placing an order, please email Nancy Baxter at nbaxter127@gmail.com.

