Advertisement

Unemployment claims tick up slightly in Maine

File photo
File photo
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Unemployment claims have ticked up slightly across the board in Maine.

The Maine Department of Labor reports about 1,200 initial or reopened claims for state unemployment benefits were filed the week ending July 17th. Another 100 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

There were roughly 9,400 continued claims filed for state aid, and 10,000 for PUA.

All of those figures are higher than the week before -- ranging from 32 more initial claims for state aid, to roughly 400 more weekly certifications for both state aid and PUA.

Enhanced federal unemployment benefits end on September 4th.

Maine unemployment figures for the week ending July 17th, 2021
Maine unemployment figures for the week ending July 17th, 2021(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there is no threat to the community.
Authorities looking for victim, suspect after reported stabbing in Canaan
Cocaine disguised as cake
Police arrest two in Gardiner after finding cocaine disguised as cake
Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases and vaccinations
5 new deaths, 50 new cases of coronavirus in Maine
Ronald Harding
Brewer man charged with death of 6-week-old son in jail, again
BUS (WAGM)
Presque Isle fire and police respond to incident involving school bus

Latest News

Latest data regarding coronavirus cases and vaccines from the Maine CDC
107 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths
It is unclear how much Maine stands to receive.
Maine AG: $26 billion opioid settlement could bring ‘significant resources’
The promoter is looking to hire ahead of the concert season.
Waterfront Concerts hosting job fair ahead of summer season
Creative writing paves path to recovery
Creative writing paves path to recovery