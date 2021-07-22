Similar Conditions For Friday As Today.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure slowly moving into the Canadian Maritimes will bring scattered showers through early this evening and then again for Friday. A few of the showers this evening will hold together as they move towards the coast. Once we reach sunset, those showers should fizzle out. Lows tonight will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s with mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog will be possible.

Friday will have almost the same exact conditions as Thursday, mixture of sun & clouds, a few afternoon showers and highs in the 60s & 70s.

High pressure will build into the region late Friday into early Saturday. This will bring plenty of sunshine for the first half of the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Changes come Sunday as a warm front moves through. Clouds will increase and there will be a chance of showers by late morning into the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the 60s & 70s and the humidity will return. A few scattered showers can be expected for Monday. It will be a warmer and more humid day with highs in the 70s & 80s and dew points in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers end by sunset. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s & 50s. Light and variable wind.

TOMORROW: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 70s. Afternoon showers to the north. WNW wind around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & low 80s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with an afternoon chance of showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers. The humidity returns with highs in the 70s & low 80s.

