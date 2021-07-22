Advertisement

Prices for Maine homes jumped again last month

Home Sales
Home Sales(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The pace and price of home sales in Maine increased again last month as the state’s housing market stayed hot.

The Maine Association of Realtors says the statewide median sales price increased by $5,000 to $310,000 in June.

The number of home sales rose from 1,613 in May to 1,973 in June.

Aaron Bolster, president of realtors association, said Thursday that homes in the state are going under contract swiftly, often with multiple offers.

He says homes are spending about six days on the market, which is less than half the number last year or in 2019.

