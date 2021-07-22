Advertisement

Plourde wins Maine Womens Amateur Golf Championship for the second time

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 2021 Maine Women’s Amateur wrapped up this morning at the Penobscot Valley Country Club in Bangor. Normally the leaders are the last group to go out in the final round, but with rain in the forecast, they flipped it around this year, and the leaders went out first.

Bailey Plourde of Newcastle won the Maine Womens Amateur tournament in 2018, and led this one from start to finish. She went to the final hole with a nine shot lead, making the walk down 18 fairway an easy stroll.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast.
9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast
Clifton crash
Emergency crews respond to crash in Clifton involving camper
Latest coronavirus data from Maine CDC including statistics from Saturday, Sunday and Monday
147 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths
Fire
Fire destroys Parkman lumber mill
Police say there is no threat to the community.
Authorities looking for victim, suspect after reported stabbing in Canaan

Latest News

Rolfe is 6-2-and-1 with four knockouts, his opponent is 4-0, all of those coming by way of...
Fairfield boxer Rolfe scheduled to fight in Las Vegas on August 21st
Bailey Plourde sits alone atop the leaderboard at +1 with the final round to play.
Newcastle’s Plourde leads after second round of Women’s Maine Amateur
Women’s Maine Amateur tees off at Bangor Municipal Golf Course
Women’s Maine Amateur tees off at Bangor Municipal Golf Course Monday
Edniesha Curry
UMaine basketball assistant Curry joining Portland Trail Blazers coaching staff