Plourde wins Maine Womens Amateur Golf Championship for the second time

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 2021 Maine Women’s Amateur wrapped up this morning at the Penobscot Valley Country Club in Bangor. Normally the leaders are the last group to go out in the final round, but with rain in the forecast, they flipped it around this year, and the leaders went out first.

Bailey Plourde of Newcastle won the Maine Womens Amateur tournament in 2018, and led this one from start to finish. She went to the final hole with a nine shot lead, making the walk down 18 fairway an easy stroll.

