PITTSTON, Maine (WABI) - The Pittston fair kicks off Thursday.

Described as “Maine’s Friendliest Fair,” it will run throughout this weekend.

This summer acts as a big return for fairs, since many were cancelled last year.

The Pittston Fair offers a number agricultural activities, vendors and rides.

You can visit pittstonfair.com for the full schedule.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.