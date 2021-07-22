Owner of former contracting company accused of stealing thousands says he cannot afford a lawyer

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - An owner of a now defunct Midcoast contracting company accused of stealing more than $400,000 from customers says he cannot afford a lawyer.

56-year-old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.

In May he pleaded not guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from at least 50 customers.

Stewart and his wife, Elizabeth, are the former owners of Castle Builders in Union.

Thursday in court Stewart told a judge he would like to re-apply for a court appointed defense lawyer, saying he has no income.

A judge and prosecutors agreed to delay further action in his case until he is properly represented.

Stewart now lives in South Carolina.

He made his court appearance over Zoom.

He also can’t leave the state of South Carolina except to make in-person court appearances in Maine.

