GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Moosehead Music Festival is back!

After cancelling last summer, the two day event along the banks of Moosehead Lake is set to return.

A total of eight bands will perform throughout the weekend during the day with food trucks on site.

Local bars and restaurants will host live music at night.

Folks in the region are very ready to get started.

”We’ve all had to be stuck inside for a year and a half, so I think people are really excited. So, we just see this as a way to bring business to the local establishments and showcase this beautiful part of the state,” said Steve Levesque, Director of the Festival.

For tickets and information, visit mooseheadmusicfestival.com.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday.

